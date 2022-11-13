Tragédie à Dallas : deux avions militaires de la Seconde Guerre mondiale entrent en collision

Deux avions de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, un bombardier Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress et un chasseur Bell P-63 KingCobra sont entrés en collision, lors d’un spectacle aérien samedi 12 novembre, près de Dallas, au Texas. L’incident s’est produit lors d’un spectacle d’avions militaires des années 1940 organisé dans le cadre du long week-end férié du 11 novembre. Selon des responsables locaux, 5 membres d'équipage étaient présents sur le B-17 et un à bord du P-63.

✈️ ??ÉTATS-UNIS - Collision signalée entre un avion léger et un bombardier datant de la Seconde guerre mondiale, au cours d’un meeting aérien près de Dallas, au Texas (@L_ThinkTank). pic.twitter.com/DzigLDcUey — ?Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) November 12, 2022

Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress involved in a midair collision with another aircraft at an Airshow in Dallas. No information has been released on the status of the pilots, or whether any injuries were reported from falling debris. https://t.co/I0iScIWxmd pic.twitter.com/XBnR9ofL6U — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 12, 2022

NOW - B-17 bomber and a smaller plane collide at Dallas airshow.pic.twitter.com/BmJgnxBnrb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 12, 2022

? 2 avions, dont un B-17 Flying Fortress, entrent en collision à un meeting aérien à Dallas.



pic.twitter.com/GsGODLCA7f — air plus news (@airplusnews) November 12, 2022

Le bombardier américain B-17 concerné par l'accident est le célèbre « Texas Raiders ». Il a été en service entre 1945 et 1955.

This is the crew of the Texas Raiders. Was 1 of only 2 B-17's performing at the Dallas Air Show according to air show website and the only B-17 with the same color scheme as the B-17 that crashed pic.twitter.com/irQTA1wfyG — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) November 12, 2022