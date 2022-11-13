  • AgoraVox sur Twitter
Tragédie à Dallas : deux avions militaires de la Seconde Guerre mondiale entrent en collision

Deux avions de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, un bombardier Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress et un chasseur Bell P-63 KingCobra sont entrés en collision, lors d’un spectacle aérien samedi 12 novembre, près de Dallas, au Texas. L’incident s’est produit lors d’un spectacle d’avions militaires des années 1940 organisé dans le cadre du long week-end férié du 11 novembre. Selon des responsables locaux, 5 membres d'équipage étaient présents sur le B-17 et un à bord du P-63.

Le bombardier américain B-17 concerné par l'accident est le célèbre « Texas Raiders ». Il a été en service entre 1945 et 1955.

    Norman Bates Norman Bates 13 novembre 00:47

    Ouf !

    L’enseigne McDo est saine et sauve...

